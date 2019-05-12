Factbox: Manchester City's Premier League title win

(Reuters) - Following are facts and figures after Manchester City clinched the Premier League title on the final day of the season:

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 12, 2019 Manchester City's Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League REUTERS/Toby Melville

*A 4-1 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday meant that City ended their campaign with 98 points to pip Liverpool to the league crown by a single point.

*The top two scored more points than what 13-times winners Manchester United ever managed in a 38-game season.

*City retained the league title for the first time in their history and became the first Premier League team to do so since United in 2009.

*They won their fourth league crown in eight years, with the latest title coming on the back of a 14-game winning run.

*Pep Guardiola’s side beat every team they faced for a second straight season. The only other English top-flight team to do so was Preston between 1888-89 and 1889-90.

*City, who won the League Cup earlier this season, can clinch their third major trophy of the campaign if they beat Watford in the FA Cup final next week.

*They have scored 100 goals in all competitions at the Etihad Stadium this season, extending their record for most home goals by an English top-flight team in a single season.

*Liverpool, who finished with 97 points, set a record for the highest tally for a team finishing second, beating the previous Premier League best of 89 amassed by Manchester United in 2011-12.

*Their tally would have won them the league title in 25 of the previous 26 seasons, barring last season where City accumulated a record 100 points.

*Guardiola has now won eight league titles, including three each at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, for a total of 25 major trophies in his career.

*The lead at the top of the Premier League table changed hands a record 32 times this season.

*Guardiola’s last four titles have been won by a margin of at least 10 points, but this season is the joint-closest race he has been involved in — with only one of his previous seven league title wins decided on the final day.

*Neither City nor Liverpool have dropped points since March 3, when Juergen Klopp’s side could only manage a draw against local rivals Everton.