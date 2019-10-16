Bulgarian police detain six over racist chants at England game

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian police said on Wednesday they had detained six people in connection with the racist abuse faced by England’s black players during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia with more arrests likely.

England thrashed Bulgaria 6-0 on Monday to hand the hosts their heaviest ever home defeat but the match was marred by a section of home supporters taunting the visiting players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

“Six people were detained so far and we’re searching for three more as we have collected evidence about their involvement in the incidents” Senior Commissioner Georgi Hadzhiev, director of the Sofia police department, said.

Hadzhiev added that the operation was still underway and they were trying to identify more suspects.

The match on Monday at the Vasil Levski stadium was temporarily halted by the Croatian referee under a three-step protocol devised by European soccer governing body UEFA.

UEFA said it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Bulgaria on a number of charges including racist behavior and the throwing of objects.