Bulgarian soccer chief quits after racist abuse during England match

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Host Announcement - Nyon, Switzerland - September 27, 2018 UEFA Executive Committee Member Borislav Mihaylov during the UEFA Executive Committee meeting ahead of the EURO2024 Host Announcement Harold Cunningham/Pool via REUTERS

SOFIA (Reuters) - Borislav Mihaylov stepped down as president of the Bulgarian Football Union after the prime minister urged him to quit his post following racist abuse and monkey chants from Bulgaria fans towards black England players during their Euro 2020 qualifier.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called earlier for former goalkeeper Mihaylov to step down after Monday’s match was temporarily halted by the referee to tackle abuse from the crowd under a three-step protocol by European soccer governing body UEFA.