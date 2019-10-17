Bulgarian prosecutors charge man over racist chants at England game

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group A - Bulgaria v England - Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria - October 14, 2019 England's Marcus Rashford and Bulgaria fans Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian prosecutors on Thursday charged an 18-year-old man in connection with the racist abuse hurled at England’s black players during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia.

England thrashed Bulgaria 6-0 on Monday but the match was marred by a section of home supporters taunting the visiting players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

Sofia City Prosecution accused the man of committing indecent acts, disrupting public order and expressing disrespect for society.

He has been detained for an initial 72 hours and prosecutors will decide on Friday whether he should remain in custody pending a trial. No date has yet been set for any trial.

Another eight people were detained by Bulgarian police after the match at the Vasil Levski stadium that was temporarily halted by the Croatian referee under a three-step protocol devised by European soccer governing body UEFA.

UEFA has said it is opening disciplinary proceedings against Bulgaria on a number of charges including racist behavior and the throwing of objects.