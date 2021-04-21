Soccer’s Super League zombie will rise before long

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - European soccer’s Super League is on life support. Six English clubs pulled out of the breakaway competition late on Tuesday, just 48 hours after they joined, prompting key architect and Juventus boss Andrea Agnelli to admit that it could no longer go ahead. Yet the financial appeal of U.S.-style sporting cartel remains irresistible for the owners of teams like Real Madrid and Manchester United. Barring a regulatory crackdown, it’s only a matter of time before the idea returns.

The plan was half-baked. Executives including Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez and outgoing Manchester United Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward devised the scheme behind the backs of Europe’s established leagues and footballing authorities. Despite securing financing from JPMorgan, they failed to nail down a broadcast deal or demonstrate any benefits for fans. The backlash proved fatal.

Yet the financial logic remains intact. Setting up a closed competition would remove the uncertainty of qualification, guaranteeing Europe’s top clubs more predictable media revenue while boosting their appeal with new fans in Asia. Meanwhile club owners would keep a bigger share of the spoils rather than handing it to players and agents through wages and transfer fees. The Super League’s participants would have limited such “sport spending” to 55% of revenue, the Financial Times reported. Over the last three financial years, Man United has spent 76% of its aggregate turnover on employee benefits and amortisation charges for past transfers.

This approach, which mirrors the structure of U.S. sports like the National Football League, could leave the owners better off even if they were kicked out of existing national competitions.

Take Man United, which earned revenue of 627 million pounds in the year to June 2019, the last financial year before Covid-19 struck. If its broadcasting income was limited to the 216 million pounds (250 million euros) a year it would earn from a hypothetical Super League and ticket sales fell to reflect fewer games, total revenue would have been 15% lower, according to Breakingviews estimates. But if wages and amortisation of player costs had been capped at 55% of turnover and all other expenses remained the same, the club’s operating profit would have been 100 million pounds – about four times more than it actually earned that year.

European authorities and politicians may now take steps to prevent future breakaways. But for club owners the Super League’s alluring financial prize will live on.

