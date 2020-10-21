Breakingviews - Elite Euro-soccer league is an ill-timed challenge

Soccer Football - Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - Liverpool v FC Barcelona - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 7, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - When your team is struggling, it pays to play safe. The owners of Europe’s elite soccer clubs appear to be doing the opposite by discussing a new super league amid a major financial crisis for the sport. The audacious move, as reported by Sky News, carries huge financial and political risks.

It’s an old idea that has been given new impetus by Covid-19, which emptied stadiums, forced top clubs to give up some of their juicy broadcasting income, and pushed smaller teams to the brink. In theory, a new league with frequent mega-matchups like Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona would draw bigger international audiences than the current arrangement, where they often play small local sides.

According to Sky, JPMorgan would provide $6 billion of debt funding for the new league, which would comprise up to 18 top sides. That would function as a bridging loan until the new broadcasting income lands, so that the FIFA-backed competition could offer clubs some guaranteed cash.

It might not be enough. Assume that, as with the UEFA Champions League, 9% of incoming cash goes towards overheads. The amount guaranteed for each club, spread over a typical three-season package, would be about $100 million per year. That’s puny compared with the $315 million broadcast income Manchester United raked in over its 2019 financial year. The upshot is that big clubs might need more guaranteed cash to side with a project that could destroy their existing sources of revenue.

Admittedly, the broadcast income might eventually surpass JPMorgan’s $6 billion guarantee. But owners like John Henry, who founded Liverpool parent company Fenway Sports, would be taking a risky punt on that front. Europe’s pay-TV and telecommunication groups, the sport’s traditional cash cows, have been cutting spending on broadcast rights for years, while streaming giants like Amazon.com have only made tentative moves.

Henry and other owners, like Manchester United’s Glazer family, also risk making themselves into political punch bags. The move would concentrate even more income into the hands of a few top sides, leaving behind a weaker domestic system that’s already under strain from the pandemic. Politicians might extract a price, such as windfall taxes on the big teams or enforced payments to struggling small sides. In other words, a European elite soccer league looks like a painfully mistimed tackle.