Soccer’s U.S. owners stuck relying on golden goal

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - In soccer, a “golden goal” automatically wins the match. The American owners of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool thought they had found the financial equivalent in Europe’s breakaway Super League. With that plan in tatters, Stan Kroenke, the Glazer family and John Henry lack a reliable plan B.

One appeal of the Super League was the opportunity to control costs. Revenue has cratered during the pandemic, with many clubs racking up losses. Cash from lucrative domestic broadcast deals has also stopped growing. Introducing a U.S.-style sporting cartel would have opened up new media income while allowing owners to impose a cap on player wages and transfers, keeping a bigger share for themselves. The plan could have quadrupled Manchester United’s operating profit, according to Breakingviews calculations.

Now that the Super League has imploded, owners have the option of unilaterally slashing costs. They could pursue a supercharged version of the strategy pioneered by the Glazers, who tend to extract hefty dividends from Manchester United rather than investing fresh cash. But clubs that spend less tend to attract fewer stars, play less well, and risk missing out on income from lucrative European tournaments. Financial restraint only works in the unlikely event that rivals follow suit.

Another option is to sell. Spotify Technology founder Daniel Ek says he wants to buy Arsenal. The Glazers would be prepared to sell Manchester United for 4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion), according to recent press reports. Many fans, outraged by the Super League fiasco, are eager to see the back of their clubs’ owners.

Yet meeting valuation expectations looks tricky. The Glazers’ reported price tag is almost double the New York-listed club’s current enterprise value of 2.4 billion pounds. Arsenal’s Kroenke, meanwhile, would probably expect a premium to the 1.8 billion pound valuation implied by his 2018 buyout of minority investors. Yet applying Manchester United’s forward revenue multiple to Arsenal’s pre-pandemic turnover suggests the London club is worth just 1.6 billion pounds.

Cash-rich trophy hunters, arguably the natural owners of soccer clubs, are in short supply. The top movers and shakers in Abu Dhabi and Qatar already own Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively. Chinese investors have mostly pulled back. Ek aside, tech billionaires seem to lack interest.

The “golden goal” rule was only used a handful of times in major tournaments before authorities scrapped it. U.S. owners of British soccer clubs have equally slim chances of financial salvation.

- Spotify Technology Chief Executive Daniel Ek said on April 28 he had secured funds in a bid to buy UK Premier League club Arsenal.

- “I’m very serious (about the offer to buy Arsenal),” he told CNBC. “I have secured the funds for it and I want to bring what I think is a very compelling offer to the owners and I hope they hear me out.”

- “I certainly didn’t expect that this would happen overnight and I’m prepared that this could be a long journey. All I can do is prepare what I think is a very thoughtful offer and bring it to them and hope they hear me out.”

- Arsenal owners Stan and Josh Kroenke said on April 27 they remain “100% committed” to the Premier League club, are not selling any stake and have not received and will not entertain any offers.

