Best FIFA Men's Player 2018 Luka Modric

(Reuters) - The following is a factbox on Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who won the Best FIFA Men’s Player award for 2018 on Monday.
1985: Born in Zadar, Croatia on Sept 9
1996: Began to play in NK Zadar’s youth teams
2002: Joined Dinamo Zagreb
2006: Made his full international debut for Croatia in a friendly match against Argentina.
2008: Joins Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of 16.5 million pounds ($21.64 million)
2012: Joined Real Madrid for a reported 30 million pound fee.
Honors:
Club:
With Dinamo Zagreb: Croatian champion: 2006, 2007, 2008
With Real Madrid: La Liga title 2017, Champions League: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018; Copa del Rey: 2014
Major individual awards:
Croatian Footballer of the Year: 2007, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017
FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: 2018
UEFA Men’s Player of the Year: 2017-18
Best FIFA Men’s Player: 2018
($1 = 0.7625 pounds)
