Best FIFA Men's Player 2018 Luka Modric

(Reuters) - The following is a factbox on Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who won the Best FIFA Men’s Player award for 2018 on Monday.

1985: Born in Zadar, Croatia on Sept 9

1996: Began to play in NK Zadar’s youth teams

2002: Joined Dinamo Zagreb

2006: Made his full international debut for Croatia in a friendly match against Argentina.

2008: Joins Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of 16.5 million pounds ($21.64 million)

2012: Joined Real Madrid for a reported 30 million pound fee.

Honors:

Club:

With Dinamo Zagreb: Croatian champion: 2006, 2007, 2008

With Real Madrid: La Liga title 2017, Champions League: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018; Copa del Rey: 2014

Major individual awards:

Croatian Footballer of the Year: 2007, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017

FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: 2018

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year: 2017-18

Best FIFA Men’s Player: 2018

($1 = 0.7625 pounds)