FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 24, 2018 / 9:01 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Best FIFA Men's Player 2018 Luka Modric

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The following is a factbox on Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who won the Best FIFA Men’s Player award for 2018 on Monday.

1985: Born in Zadar, Croatia on Sept 9

1996: Began to play in NK Zadar’s youth teams

2002: Joined Dinamo Zagreb

2006: Made his full international debut for Croatia in a friendly match against Argentina.

2008: Joins Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of 16.5 million pounds ($21.64 million)

2012: Joined Real Madrid for a reported 30 million pound fee.

Honors:

Club:

With Dinamo Zagreb: Croatian champion: 2006, 2007, 2008

With Real Madrid: La Liga title 2017, Champions League: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018; Copa del Rey: 2014

Major individual awards:

Croatian Footballer of the Year: 2007, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017

FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: 2018

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year: 2017-18

Best FIFA Men’s Player: 2018

($1 = 0.7625 pounds)

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.