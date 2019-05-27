FIFA confirms life ban for Brazil's Del Nero

FILE PHOTO: President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Marco Polo Del Nero speaks during a Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate allegations of corruption in the CBF at the Brazilian Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA’s appeal committee has rejected an appeal by former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Marco Polo Del Nero against his life ban from the sport, the global soccer body said on Monday.

FIFA said in a statement that Del Nero had violated ethics rules on bribery, offering and accepting gifts, loyalty, conflict of interest and general rules of conduct. The appeal committee also confirmed a fine of 1 million Swiss francs for Del Nero, who has denied wrongdoing.