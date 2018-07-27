FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 10:36 AM / in 3 hours

Swiss sport court dismisses Jerome Valcke appeal against soccer ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke’s appeal against his 10-year ban for breaching the world soccer body’s code of ethics.

FILE PHOTO: Sepp Blatter (L) talks to FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke during a news conference after a meeting of the FIFA executive committee in Zurich March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The court in Lausanne, Switzerland, said the ban and the 100,000 Swiss franc ($100,290) fine was “wholly appropriate,” and confirmed the decision made by FIFA’s Appeal Committee in 2016.

Valcke, who was former FIFA president Sepp Blatter’s top aide, was found to be involved in the resale of FIFA World Cup tickets and other ethics violations, CAS said on Friday.

($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller

