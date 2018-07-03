FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FIFA bans Caribbean soccer president for two years over ticket sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA’s independent ethics committee has banned Venold Coombs, president of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, from all soccer activities two years.

Coombs breached rules on bribery and corruption, conflicts and interest, and loyalty, the committee said on Tuesday, following an investigation into the resale of tickets for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Coombs, whose ban is effective immediately, was also fined $40,000.

Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller

