Soccer: FIFA ethics committee member resigns following investigation

FILE PHOTO: The FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA’s ethics committee member Sundra Rajoo resigned on Wednesday, one week after being suspended from his post following an investigation by an anti-corruption unit in his native Malaysia, the global soccer body said.

FIFA said in a statement that it had “taken note of the resignation with immediate effect of Mr Sundra Rajoo as a deputy chairman of its adjudicatory chamber.”

It did not give further details of the investigation or of the accusations against Rajoo, who could not immediately be reached for comment.