ASUNCION (Reuters) - A Paraguayan judge authorized on Thursday the extradition of the former president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) Nicolas Leoz to the United States, where he faces bribery accusations in a corruption investigation into world football executives.

Nicolas Leoz speaks during a news conference in Asuncion April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

The decision by Judge Humberto Otazu, which was seen by Reuters, can be appealed by Leoz’s defense.