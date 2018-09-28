FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Soccer: U.S. stay top of FIFA women's rankings, England climb to third

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - World champions the United States women’s soccer team have held on to the top spot in the latest FIFA rankings released on Friday, while England have moved up to third spot behind Germany.

August 31, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; USA forward Mallory Pugh (11) celebrates the goal scored by forward Christen Press (23) against Chile during the second half in an international friendly soccer match at Stubhub Center. Pugh provided the assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

England, coached by former Manchester United defender Phil Neville, secured qualification for next year’s World Cup in France after a 3-0 victory over Wales last month. They pushed France down to fourth in the table.

Australia climbed two spots to sixth on the back of victories over Brazil and Japan in the Tournament of Nations in the United States.

Sweden also rose two places to ninth after their World Cup qualifying win against Denmark.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

