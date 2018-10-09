FIFA announces global strategy to boost women's football

(Reuters) - FIFA announced a new global strategy for women’s football on Tuesday in an effort to create revenue streams and increase grassroots participation.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

FIFA said in a statement that it would work closely with member associations through workshops and special initiatives to “encourage female empowerment” through football.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“The women’s game is a top priority,” FIFA’s secretary general Fatma Samoura said.

“We will work hand-in-hand with our 211 member associations around the world to increase grassroots participation, enhance the commercial value of the women’s game and strengthen the structures surrounding women’s football to ensure that everything we do is sustainable and has strong results.”

FIFA said it would look to double the number of female players to 60 million by 2026 and ensure all member associations have developed “comprehensive women’s football strategies” by 2022.

The sport’s governing body also hopes to broaden female representation in their regulatory framework, with at least one third of FIFA committee members to be women by 2022.