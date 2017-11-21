FIFA panel bans three former soccer officials for life

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA’s ethics watchdogs have banned three former soccer officials from Guam, Nicaragua and Venezuela for life as part of efforts to address widespread corruption in the sport, the world football governing body said on Tuesday.

File Photo - Former FIFA and Nicaraguan soccer official Julio Rocha exits following his hearing at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The latest officials to be hit by FIFA bans are Richard Lai, the former Guam Football Association president and a former member of the FIFA audit and compliance committee; Julio Rocha, the former Nicaraguan Football Association president and a former FIFA development officer; and Rafael Esquivel, former Venezuelan Football Association president.

All three men had pleaded guilty in the United States to separate federal charges ranging from wire fraud to racketeering and money laundering.