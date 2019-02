A computer generated image of Lusail Stadium that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, with seating capacity of 80,000, in Lusail City, north of central Doha, Qatar. Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Global soccer body FIFA says it has set up a joint venture with Qatar to deliver the 2022 World Cup which will be held in the Gulf state.

FIFA said in a statement that it would hold 51 percent of the shares, and the Qatar Local Organizing Committee 49 percent. “Today, we take a major step in the organization of the biggest single-sport event in the world,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.