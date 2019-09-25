Sports News
September 25, 2019 / 2:32 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Stakeholders recommend cap on agents' commissions, limit on loans: FIFA

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Official Draw for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 - Zurich, Switzerland - September 4, 2018 General view of the FIFA logo before the start of the draw REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - World soccer body FIFA on Wednesday said it and football stakeholders had agreed to recommended a cap on agents’ commissions and a limit on loans as it looks to reform the current transfer system.

FIFA said the Football Stakeholders Committee had agreed on the “establishment of a cap on agents’ commissions (10% of the transfer fee for agents of releasing clubs, 3% of the player’s remuneration for player agents and 3% of the player’s remuneration for agents of engaging clubs).”

It also agreed on limiting multiple representation to avoid conflicts of interest.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below