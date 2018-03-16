VAR will be used at Russia World Cup, says FIFA

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Video assistant referees (VARs) will be used at the World Cup for the first time when the finals get underway in Russia in June, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Friday.

Soccer Football - Cameroon v Chile - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group B - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 18, 2017 A message is displayed on the big screen while Chile’s Eduardo Vargas' goal is reviewed by the VAR and later disallowed REUTERS/Carl Recine

The use of the VAR system was approved earlier this month by the rule-making body IFAB, despite controversy in some of the competitions in which it has been trialled over the time taken to make decisions and lack of information for spectators.

“We are going to have our first World Cup with video assisted refereeing,” Infantino told reporters after a meeting of the FIFA Council. “This has been adopted and approved and we are extremely happy with that decision.

“It’s an essential decision, very important and historical decision.”

The system that allows off-pitch referees to re-examine a decision or an incident referred to them by the match official has been used in Germany’s Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A this season and trialled in some English FA and League Cup games.

Infantino said VAR had been shown to reduce the number of refereeing mistakes in matches where it has been used.

He said the tests had “provided us with guarantees and concrete facts that VAR definitely helps referees and it will help us have a fairer and more transparent sport”.

“It’s not possible that, in 2018, everyone in the stadium and their living room knows if a referee has made a big mistake or not, and the only one who doesn’t know is the referee.”

Infantino had repeatedly promised that VAR would be used at the June 14-July 15 World Cup and has made it one of his priorities since being elected FIFA chief in February, 2016.

NO CONCERNS

Infantino also said he did not have any concerns surrounding political issues involving Russia.

Relations between Britain and Russia have crashed to a post-Cold War low after over an attack involving a military-grade nerve agent on English soil.

Moscow has denied any involvement in the attempted murder of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

However, Britain, the United States, Germany and France on Thursday jointly called on Russia to explain the attack.

Some officials have said Britain may reconsider the attendance of official representatives at the World Cup, with England having qualified for the tournament.

“We are not worried at all, we are here to organize a football tournament, we are here to organize the most important football and social event in the world, so we believe football can bring people together,” said Infantino.

“I know the Russian people are looking forward to welcoming people from all over the world. Political issues we leave to the politicians.”

FIFA has also expanded the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams, starting from the 2026 tournament, under Infantino’s presidency but the Swiss denied he was trying to do too much, too soon.

“For years, we have been criticized for not doing things,” he said. “I was elected to do things, not to sit on my chair and inaugurate football pitches.”