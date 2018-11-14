USA's Robinson misses out on England match with injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Stoke City v Wigan Athletic - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - August 22, 2018 Wigan Athletic's Antonee Robinson Action Images/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - United States defender Antonee Robinson, who was born in England, will miss the chance to face the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on Thursday after picking up an ankle injury.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said that Robinson, who plays for second-tier (Championship) club Wigan Athletic on loan from Premier League side Everton, suffered a “right ankle sprain during Tuesday’s training session.”

The Milton Keynes born 21-year-old will also miss the national team’s following friendly against Italy in Genk, Belgium, on Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for a month, the federation said.

U.S. interim coach Dave Sarachan will not be bringing in a replacement for Robinson.