Pulisic sidelined indefinitely with torn calf muscle

Star midfielder Christian Pulisic has suffered a torn calf muscle, casting doubt on his availability for the U.S. men’s national team’s international friendlies this month against Colombia and Peru.

FILE PHOTO: May 28, 2016; Kansas City, KS, USA; US Men's National Team midfielder Christian Pulisic (17) Celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman/MLS/USA TODAY Sports / Reuters/File Photo

His professional club, Borussia Dortmund, announced the injury Wednesday, characterizing it as “torn calf fibers.”

The 20-year-old did not play in Dortmund’s 3-0 Champions League win against Monaco on Wednesday and will “undoubtedly” miss its Bundesliga match against Augsburg on Saturday, the club said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - September 22, 2018 Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic in action with Hoffenheim's Leonardo Bittencourt. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

It wasn’t immediately clear when the injury occurred or if it was related to the injury that kept Pulisic out of the USMNT friendlies in September against Brazil and Mexico.

Pulisic’s last appearance for the Americans was a friendly against Bolivia in May.

The U.S. is scheduled to play Colombia on Oct. 11 in Tampa, Fla., and Peru on Oct. 16 in Hartford, Conn.

—Field Level Media