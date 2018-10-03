Pulisic sidelined indefinitely with torn calf muscle

Star midfielder Christian Pulisic has suffered a torn calf muscle, casting doubt on his availability for the U.S. men’s national team’s international friendlies this month against Colombia and Peru.
His professional club, Borussia Dortmund, announced the injury Wednesday, characterizing it as “torn calf fibers.”
The 20-year-old did not play in Dortmund’s 3-0 Champions League win against Monaco on Wednesday and will “undoubtedly” miss its Bundesliga match against Augsburg on Saturday, the club said in a statement.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the injury occurred or if it was related to the injury that kept Pulisic out of the USMNT friendlies in September against Brazil and Mexico.
Pulisic’s last appearance for the Americans was a friendly against Bolivia in May.
The U.S. is scheduled to play Colombia on Oct. 11 in Tampa, Fla., and Peru on Oct. 16 in Hartford, Conn.
