MOSCOW (Reuters) - FIFA has opened a probe into racist abuse directed at French players by Russian fans during a pre-World Cup friendly last month, the RIA news agency cited a Russian soccer federation official as saying on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

FIFA said at the time it was collecting match reports and evidence pertaining to the incident.