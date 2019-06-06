Soccer: Nicholson strike gives Jamaica win over United States

(Reuters) - A goal from Shamar Nicholson early in the second half gave Jamaica a 1-0 win over the United States in a warm-up match for the Gold Cup on Wednesday.

Forward Nicholson’s long-range strike on the hour mark in Washington DC guaranteed Jamaica their first win since they defeated Suriname last November.

For the United States, who will name their 23-man Gold Cup squad later on Wednesday, it marked the first time they had failed to score in their last five games and their first loss this year.

The Gold Cup begins on June 15, with both the United States and Jamaica hosting matches in the 16-team tournament.