Jamaica, U.S. friendly to go ahead despite positive COVID-19 tests

(Reuters) - Two Jamaica players have tested positive for COVID-19 but a friendly against the United States in Austria will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday, U.S. Soccer said.

The unidentified players did not have any high-risk contact with any other players or staff prior to, or following, their arrival in Austria for the match in Neustadt which will be played in an empty stadium.

Two other members of the Jamaican delegation also had positive tests and were placed into isolation.

They have since received two consecutive negative test results, and following UEFA and U.S. Soccer protocols have been deemed eligible.

“As always, U.S. Soccer’s top priority is the health and safety of its players and staff. U.S. Soccer is committed to following the health practices outlined by the CDC and in the U.S. Soccer Return to Play protocols,” said U.S. Soccer in a statement.