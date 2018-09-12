Adams leads U.S. past 10-man Mexico

Tyler Adams scored in the 71st minute against 10-man Mexico, and the U.S. men’s national team defeated Mexico 1-0 on Tuesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Sep 11, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA;Mexico defender Gerardo Arteaga (left) heads the ball in front of United States midfielder Tylor Adams (4) in the first half during an international friendly soccer match at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mexico’s Angel Zaldivar was sent off in the 67th minute after a hard challenge on U.S. captain Wil Trapp of the Columbus Crew. Zaldivar went for a slide tackle but instead put his studs into Trapp’s right leg.

Sep 11, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; United States midfielder Wil Trapp (20) battles for the ball against Mexico player (18) during the first half of a international friendly soccer match at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The Americans took advantage four minutes later. Defender Antonee Robinson, who plays for England’s Wigan Athletic, burst down the left flank and sent a cross to an onrushing Adams. The 19-year-old midfielder for the New York Red Bulls made a 35-yard run and smashed the ball at the penalty spot for his first international goal in his seventh game.

Both teams are cycling fresh blood into their programs. The Americans, who made six changes in the starting lineup from a 2-0 loss to Brazil on Friday, had a 22-man roster with 14 players under age 23.

The Mexicans had seven players make their national team debuts. El Tri lost 4-1 to Uruguay on Friday in Houston.

Sep 11, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; United States forward Gyasi Zardes (9) battles for the ball against Mexico defender Jose Abella (19) during the first half of a international friendly soccer match at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen had all three of his saves in the first half when Mexico carried the play. In the 16th minute, he pushed a header by Edson Alvarez over the bar off a free kick.

In the 37th, Steffen denied Roberto Alvarado, who was unmarked after Diego Lainez made a run to the end line and sent the ball to the middle of the box. The lone American shot in the first half was a 30-yard strike by Timothy Weah in the 42nd minute.

The U.S. trails the all-time series with a 19-34-15 mark but is 14-7-6 since 2000.

The Americans next play Oct. 11 vs. Colombia at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

