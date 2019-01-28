Soccer: U.S. give manager Berhalter a winning start, beat Panama 3-0

(Reuters) - The United States beat Panama 3-0 on Sunday to give new manager Gregg Berhalter a winning start to his tenure.

Djordje Mihailovic marked his first game for the national team with a goal in the 40th minute before Walker Zimmerman and Christian Ramirez scored in the second half to seal the comfortable victory in Glendale, Arizona.

Berhalter, a former defender who represented the United States at two World Cups, took the reins in December after five seasons with Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

The 45-year-old took over from Dave Sarachan, who served a stint in charge after Bruce Arena resigned in 2017. The Americans handed starts to five new players and were without Christian Pulisic and Matt Miazga but were still able to control the game against Panama, who are winless in six friendlies since being knocked out of 2018 World Cup in the group stage.