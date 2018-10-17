Soccer: Late goal gives Peru 1-1 draw with U.S.

(Reuters) - A late goal from Edison Flores canceled out Joshua Sargent’s earlier strike and gave Peru a deserved 1-1 draw with the United States in Connecticut on Tuesday.

Oct 16, 2018; East Hartford, CT, USA; Peru midfielder Edison Flores (20) scores against the United States in the second half during an international friendly soccer match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Peru dominated possession and had more shooting opportunities than the hosts but Sargent’s right-footed effort after 49 minutes — the second goal in two starts for the 18-year-old — looked like it would earn the Americans the victory.

Peru, who beat Chile 3-0 last week, pushed hard for an equalizer and came close when Andy Polo’s rasping drive from outside the box ricocheted back off the underside of the bar with goalkeeper Brad Guzman beaten.

With five minutes remaining, a line of U.S. defenders failed to clear Polo’s tantalizing cross and Flores nipped in at the back post to sidefoot home.

The United States, beaten 4-2 by Colombia in their last friendly, take on England and Italy in friendlies next month.