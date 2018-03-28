Soccer: U.S. earn 1-0 win over Paraguay

(Reuters) - Bobby Wood converted a penalty kick late in the first half to give the United States a 1-0 win over Paraguay in a friendly in Cary, North Carolina on Tuesday.

Mar 27, 2018; Cary, NC, USA; United States forward Bobby Wood (7) attempts to shoot against Paraguay defender Gustavo Gomez (3) during the first half of an international friendly men's soccer match at WakeMed Soccer Park. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The United States, who failed to qualify for this summer’s World Cup in Russia, fielded a youthful side but it was the 25-year-old Wood who got the goal, calmly scoring from the spot after Tyler Adams was tripped by Paraguay goalkeeper Gatito Fernandez.

Paraguay, who also missed out on qualification for Russia, improved after the break but were unable to find the equalizer.