UNMNT announces 28-man roster for Europe friendlies

Christian Pulisic will return to action for the U.S. men’s national team this month when USA takes on England and Italy a pair of friendlies in Europe to end the year. Interim manager Dave Sarachan on Tuesday announced the 28 players who will travel to London to prepare for the final Kickoff Series matches of 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - USA Press Conference - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - June 8, 2018 U.S. interim coach Dave Sarachan during the press conference REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/File Photo

USA will first face 2018 World Cup semifinalist England at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 15. Five days later, they take on Italy at Luminus Arena in Genk, Belgium — a rare neutral-site venue.

Along with Pulisic, who has been limited to just one appearance for USA in 2018 due to injury, Zack Steffen returns after missing the Peru match on Oct. 16 and is a frontrunner to start at goal. Romain Gall is the only player making his debut at the national team camp.

“These last two matches provide a fantastic set of challenges and experiences, so we’re excited to bring in this group of players for another huge opportunity,” Sarachan said. “We continue to build with a core group that has developed throughout the last year, while including some players who we haven’t seen in some time.”

Seventeen players return from the MNT’s October camp, and seven players are with teams still in the MLS Cup Playoffs: Tyler Adams and Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls); Brad Guzan and Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United FC); Wil Trapp and Steffen (Columbus Crew SC) and Jorge Villafana (Portland Timbers). Nine players are age-eligible for the 2020 Summer Olympics: Adams, Reggie Cannon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Josh Sargent and Tim Weah.

The 28-man roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Jorge Villafana (Portland Timbers), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC)

MIDFIELDERS (13): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Luca de la Torre (Fulham), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Romain Gall (Malmo FF), Julian Green (Greuther Furth), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke 04), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

FORWARDS (2): Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover)

—Field Level Media