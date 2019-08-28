USMNT reveals roster for September friendlies

U.S. men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter revealed his 26-man squad Wednesday for the September friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 7, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; United States head coach Gregg Berhalter against Mexico in the second half championship match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie anchor the young roster, while veterans Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley are notable omissions.

The USMNT faces Mexico on Sept. 6 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and takes on Uruguay on Sept. 10 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. They are the final tuneups before Concacaf Nations League play begins in October.

“Along the lines of progress, the starting point for the roster is we’re able to maintain a core group of main players from the Gold Cup and continue building,” Berhalter said in a statement. “We are also bringing some new players into the fold that we feel have the potential to make an impact with this team.”

The roster includes 15 players who competed in the Gold Cup and 17 players from the MLS. Newcomers include midfielder Paxton Pomykal and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, both from FC Dallas.

Goalkeepers (4): Jesse Gonzalez, Brad Guzan, Sean Johnson and Zack Steffen.

Defenders (9): John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Sergino Dest, Nick Lima, Aaron Long, Daniel Lovitz, Tim Ream, Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman.

Midfielders (7): Sebastian Lletget, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales, Paxton Pomykal, Cristian Roldan, Wil Trapp and Jackson Yueill.

Forwards (6): Corey Baird, Tyler Boyd, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent and Gyasi Zardes.

—Field Level Media