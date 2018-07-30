Late Horan goal lifts USWNT to draw with Australia

Lindsey Horan scored in the 90th minute to give the U.S. women’s national team a 1-1 tie with Australia in its second match of the Tournament of Nations on Sunday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn., extending the Americans’ unbeaten streak to 18 games.

Jul 29, 2018; East Hartford, CT, USA; United States of America forward Lindsey Horan (9) celebrates with teammates midfielder McCall Zerboni (5) and midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) after scoring against Australia in the second half during the Tournament of Nations Women’s Soccer match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Final score USA Australia 1-1. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The tie leaves the teams tied atop the standings with 1-0-1 records (four points) with one match left, but the U.S. holds the second tiebreaker — goals scored — by a 5-4 margin. The teams are equal in goal difference (plus-2), which is the first tiebreaker.

Jul 29, 2018; East Hartford, CT, USA; United States of America forward Lindsey Horan (9) works the ball against Australia midfielder Emily Van Egmond (10) in the second half during the Tournament of Nations Women's Soccer match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Final score USA Australia 1-1. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. looked in jeopardy of losing for the first time in more than a year before Megan Rapinoe put a left corner kick to the far post, where Horan headed it in for her sixth international goal.

Australia’s Chloe Logarzo scored in the 22nd minute, and goalkeeper Lydia Williams made five saves to keep the U.S. at bay.

The Aussies got the lead on a counterattack after blunting a U.S. corner kick. Lisa De Vanna got the ball in her half and outpaced three Americans down the right flank before splitting two more with a well-placed through ball to Logarzo.

Logarzo did the rest of the work by dribbling to the top of the box and firing the ball inside the right post past goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

The U.S. plays Brazil in the tourney finale at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Ill., on Thursday. Australia and Japan play the first half of the doubleheader that night.

Brazil defeated Japan 2-1 earlier in the day. Brazil is 1-1-0 (three points). Japan is 0-2-0.

Australia won last year’s inaugural tourney with the aid of its 1-0 win vs. the U.S. on July 27, 2017. The Americans have not lost since, compiling a 15-0-3 record that includes an 8-0-2 mark this year.

—Field Level Media