U.S. women blitz Brazil to win Tournament of Nations

The U.S. women’s national team rallied from an early deficit to defeat Brazil 4-1 at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Ill., on Thursday to win the Tournament of Nations.

Aug 2, 2018; Bridgeville, IL, USA; The United States of America Women's Teampose for a photo after winning in the Tournament of Nations Women's Soccer match at Toyota Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Morgan’s unmarked tap-in of a Megan Rapinoe free kick not only put the U.S. ahead 4-1 in the 77th minute, but it assured the Americans the title based on a better goal differential than defending champion Australia (plus-5 to plus-4).

Both the Americans and Aussies finished 2-0-1 for seven points. Australia earned a 2-0 victory over Japan (0-3-0) earlier in the day at Toyota Park.

Aug 2, 2018; Bridgeville, IL, USA; The United States of America Women's Team reacts after winning in the Tournament of Nations Women's Soccer match at Toyota Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Brazil (1-2-0) struck first on an own goal by American defender Tierna Davidson before Rose Lavelle tied it in the 33rd. Julie Ertz made it 2-1 in the 53rd. Tobin Heath scored eight minutes later for the two-goal U.S. advantage.

The U.S. is 16-0-3 since losing 1-0 to Australia in the inaugural Tournament of Nations on July 27, 2017.

It was an ominous start for the U.S. when Davidson inadvertently knocked in a cross by Beatriz.

Lindsey Horan started the comeback with her service inside the 18-yard box to Lavelle, who half-volleyed the one-bounce pass from 15 yards. Lavelle has three goals in 11 international matches.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Ertz put the U.S. ahead when she finished what Heath started on the right flank with a crossover move before a pass to the far post. Ertz made a late run to score her 16th goal.

Heath doubled the lead with an 18-yard strike for her 20th U.S. goal after a pass from Morgan. Morgan then scored for the 17th time in the past 18 matches for the final margin. She has 90 career goals.

The U.S. next plays friendly matches against Chile on Aug. 31 in Carson, Calif., and Sept. 4 in San Jose, Calif., before regional World Cup qualifying begins in October.

—Field Level Media