Soccer: Morgan nets 100th goal as USWNT tops Australia

Alex Morgan scored her 100th international goal and substitute Mallory Pugh scored twice when the U.S. Women’s National Team rallied to defeat Australia 5-3 in a friendly at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., on Thursday.

Apr 4, 2019; Commerce City, CO, USA; United States forward Tobin Heath (17) celebrates her goal with forward Megan Rapinoe (15) and forward Alex Morgan (13) in the second half during an International Friendly Women's Soccer match against Australia at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Megan Rapinoe broke a 2-2 tie in the 61st minute with a strike from 22 yards out for her 44th goal. Pugh, from Highland Ranch, Colo., replaced Rapinoe and her first touch extended the lead to 4-2 in the 67th minute with Emily Sonnett earning her second assist.

Samantha Kerr’s header pulled Australia to a 4-3 deficit in the 81st minute but Pugh chipped in the insurance goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Morgan opened the scoring in the 14th minute to become the 17th woman to reach the century mark. She is tied for sixth on the all-time U.S. list with Tiffeny Milbrett and has 27 goals in her past 32 matches.

She has scored in 70 of her 159 games, with the U.S. going 60-0-10.

Morgan controlled an overhead ball by bodying defender Clare Polkinghorne. She dribbled the left flank toward the top of the penalty area before making a cutback on defender Alanna Kennedy to create space for the shot from 16 yards that went into the far netting.

Lisa De Vanna made it 1-1 in the 29th minute from the left side following a layoff by Caitlin Foord.

The U.S responded but couldn’t break the deadlock. Ellie Carpenter cleared a shot by Rapinoe in the 32nd minute; goalkeeper Lydia Williams denied Colorado native Lindsey Horan in the 34th and Rose Lavelle a minute later.

Foord gave Australia a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute, but the U.S. got the equalizer six minutes later with Tobin Heath’s header.

The U.S. has three more friendlies before the start of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France in June, beginning with Belgium on Sunday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

—Field Level Media