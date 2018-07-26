FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bayern Munich sign Canadian winger Davies in record MLS deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - German champions Bayern Munich have signed teenage winger Alphonso Davies from Major League Soccer (MLS) side Vancouver Whitecaps in a record deal for a transfer from the North American top-flight.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 4, 2018; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alphonso Davies (67) leaves the pitch during the second half against the Montreal Impact at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY

The Whitecaps said the transfer fee and add-ons for the 17-year-old Canadian could total more than $22 million, the most received by an MLS club.

Davies, who was born in Ghana, has scored three goals in 20 appearances for the Whitecaps this season.

“Alphonso Davies is a very big talent,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told the club’s website.

“At the age of 17, he offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him. I’m delighted he’s chosen FC Bayern... “

Davies, who turns 18 in November, has signed a contract with Bayern until June 2023 and will officially join them in January following the conclusion of the MLS season.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

