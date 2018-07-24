FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Erdogan says treatment of Germany's Ozil racist and unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the treatment of Mesut Ozil was unacceptable after the soccer star quit Germany’s national team.

FILE PHOTO: Arsenal's German soccer player Mesut Ozil returns to his hotel after training in Singapore July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

“Such a racist treatment towards a young man who has given his all to the German national team for his religious beliefs is unacceptable,” Erdogan told reporters in parliament.

He said he spoke to Ozil on Monday night and described his approach as “beyond any form of admiration”, adding that Ozil’s critics “could not stomach” the photograph of the soccer star and Erdogan that prompted criticism ahead of the World Cup.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

