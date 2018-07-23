FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 23, 2018 / 10:08 AM / in 3 hours

Most Turks well integrated in Germany, government says after Ozil's racism comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The majority of the roughly 3 million people with Turkish roots who live in Germany are well integrated, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, after German soccer star Mesut Ozil quit the national team citing racism.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - The Germany team returns home from 2018 World Cup in Russia - Frankfurt Airport, Frankfurt, Germany - June 28, 2018 Germany's Mesut Ozil at the airport REUTERS/Thorsten Wagner

Merkel’s spokeswoman stressed that people with migrant backgrounds were welcome in Germany and added that the German chancellor valued Ozil.

The spokeswoman, who described Ozil as a great soccer player who had done a lot for the national team, said Merkel respected Ozil’s decision to quit.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.