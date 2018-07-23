Most Turks well integrated in Germany, government says after Ozil's racism comments

BERLIN (Reuters) - The majority of the roughly 3 million people with Turkish roots who live in Germany are well integrated, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, after German soccer star Mesut Ozil quit the national team citing racism.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - The Germany team returns home from 2018 World Cup in Russia - Frankfurt Airport, Frankfurt, Germany - June 28, 2018 Germany's Mesut Ozil at the airport REUTERS/Thorsten Wagner

Merkel’s spokeswoman stressed that people with migrant backgrounds were welcome in Germany and added that the German chancellor valued Ozil.

The spokeswoman, who described Ozil as a great soccer player who had done a lot for the national team, said Merkel respected Ozil’s decision to quit.