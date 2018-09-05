FIFA extends suspension of football official Kwesi Nyantakyi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former Ghana football boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, a member of FIFA’s decision-making Council, will be provisionally suspended for an additional 45 days, FIFA said on Wednesday.

“During this time, Mr Nyantakyi will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level”, the world soccer’s ruling body added in the e-mailed statement.

Nyantakyi in June said he had resigned after he was suspended by FIFA for possible ethics violations having been accused of taking kickbacks.