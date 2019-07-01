Jamaica beat Panama to reach third straight Gold Cup semi

Jun 30, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jamaica forward Darren Mattocks (10) shoots past Panama goalkeeper Luis Mejia (1) on a penalty koi in the second half during quarterfinal play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A second-half penalty from Darren Mattocks put Jamaica into their third consecutive Gold Cup semi-final on Sunday after a 1-0 win over Panama in Philadelphia.

Mattocks, who had come on as a substitute just two minutes earlier, struck from the spot with less than 15 minutes left.

“We lacked finishing,” said Panama coach Julio Dely Valdes. “Jamaica almost had no chances.”

Jamaica, runners up in 2015 and 2017, will play the United States in next Wednesday’s semi-final after the defending champions beat Curacao 1-0.

Mexico will play Haiti in the other semi-final a day earlier.

The final will be held in Chicago on July 7.