Sports News
June 21, 2019 / 2:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deflections give Haiti 2-0 win over Nicaragua

1 Min Read

Jun 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Haiti midfielder Derrick Etienne (11) kicks the ball which leads to a Nicaragua own goal in the first half during group play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Haiti were the fortuitous beneficiaries of two deflected first half goals then produced a solid second half defensive effort to beat Nicaragua 2-0 at the Gold Cup in Texas on Thursday.

Despite Nicaragua controlling possession for most of the game, Haiti got on the board in the 22nd minute when Steeven Saba’s long-range shot deflected off a defender past Nicaraguan goalkeeper Henry Maradiaga.

Haiti doubled the advantage 12 minutes later when Nicaraguan defender Manuel Rosas deflected the ball into his own net for an own goal on a scorching hot day in Frisco.

The Haitians are unbeaten in Group B. Second-placed Costa Rica face Bermuda later on Thursday.

Haiti and Costa Rica meet in New Jersey on Monday.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below