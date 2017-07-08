Soccer: Hosts U.S. draw 1-1 with Panama in Gold Cup opener

NASHVILLE (Reuters) - United States' English-born striker Dom Dwyer got his second goal in two internationals before Panama's Miguel Camargo levelled as the teams drew 1-1 in their Group B Gold Cup opener on Saturday.

The home side took the lead after 50 minutes when Dwyer, who was only granted U.S. citizenship in March, got his second goal on his second appearance.

Kelyn Rowe whipped in a cross from the left and Dwyer did well to create space and fire home from close range.

The goal spurred Panama into action and, after coming close on two occasions, they got the equalizer they deserved 10 minutes later through Camargo.

U.S. goalkeeper Brad Guzan made a good stop but could not hold the ball and Camargo seized on the rebound to fire home through a sea of legs from less than 10 meters.

The game was played in almost 90-degree heat and both sides appeared to settle for a point as the sun sapped the players' energy. It was the fourth straight 1-1 draw between the teams.

"We're disappointed not to get three points," Dwyer said. "But there's a lot to build on. Conditions were tough out there."

The second Group B game takes place between Martinique and Nicaragua later on Saturday.

The United States will meet Martinique on July 12 and Panama play Nicaragua the same day.

Twelve teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean feature in this year's Gold Cup.