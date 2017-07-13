FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
U.S. edge minnows Martinique in Gold Cup win
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 13, 2017 / 3:53 AM / in a month

U.S. edge minnows Martinique in Gold Cup win

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jordan Morris spared the United States from an embarrassing draw with minnows Martinique on Wednesday as his 76th minute goal gave the hosts a 3-2 win in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The United States, who were held to a 1-1 draw with Panama in their opener on Saturday, took a 2-0 lead in the second half through Omar Gonzalez and Morris.

Martinique hit back with a double from Kevin Parsemain before Morris fired home the winner with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in Tampa, Florida.

The win moved the United States joint top of Group B with Panama, who beat Nicaragua 2-1 on Wednesday, on four points.

Martinique, on three points, while face Panama on Saturday while the Americans take on Nicaragua, who have yet to claim a point.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.