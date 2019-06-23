U.S. thump Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to reach Gold Cup quarters

Jun 22, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; United States defender Aaron Long (23) celebrates his goal with forward Gyasi Zardes (9) against Trinidad and Tobago during group play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The United States scored five second-half goals on the way to a 6-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago in Ohio on Saturday to book their place in the Gold Cup quarter-finals.

The result, which also put Panama through to the next round, avenged a U.S. defeat in 2017 that saw them miss out on the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

After Aaron Long opened the scoring with a header in the 41st minute, Gyasi Zardes netted a double to make it 3-0 midway through the second period.

Christian Pulisic and Paul Arriola got in on the scoring act to make it 5-0 before Long completed the rout with his second of the game in the last minute.

The United States, looking for back-to-back Gold Cup titles, face Panama in their last Group D match on Wednesday in Kansas City.