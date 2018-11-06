Soccer: Rulemakers discuss how to make handball rule clearer

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - August 24, 2018 Referee Bastian Dankert gestures for a handball before disallowing a Bayern Munich goal REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The International Football Association Board - soccer’s rulemaking body - discussed the handball rule at a meeting on Tuesday and how it could be made clearer.

IFAB said that its technical advisory panel had “a detailed and constructive discussion” on how the rule could be improved.

It said the panel wanted “to clarify what constitutes handball and consequently, to ensure a more consistent application of the law.”

The interpretation of what is considered a deliberate handball has changed over the last few years, leading to confusion among players and supporters. Penalties are often awarded against players even if the ball hits them at high speed or at point-blank range.

Separately, IFAB said the panel supported a potential rule change which would introduce red and yellow cards for team officials.

However, it did not support a proposal to ban substitutions in stoppage time, a move intended to cut down on time-wasting.