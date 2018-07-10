Factbox: Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo

(Reuters) - Factbox on Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Juventus from Real Madrid on Tuesday.

EARLY DAYS

- Born Feb. 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira.

- Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2002, arch-rivals to his boyhood favorites Benfica.

MANCHESTER UNITED CAREER

- United manager Alex Ferguson signs the unknown 18-year-old for 12.24 million pounds ($20.1 million) in August 2003 after an outstanding performance against United in a pre-season friendly in Lisbon.

- Named Manchester United’s 2003-04 Player of the Year in his debut season, picking up an FA Cup winners medal.

- In 2006-07 Manchester United win the title and Ronaldo is named Portugal’s Footballer of the Year and England’s Footballer of the Year.

- Celebrates League and Champions League double in the 2007-08 season, finishing as Europe’s top goal scorer with 42 goals and winning several domestic awards including England’s player of the season.

- Caps 2008 season by being voted World Footballer of the Year having already become just the third Portuguese to win Europe’s Ballon d’Or award following Eusebio in 1965 and Luis Figo in 2000.

- In 2008-09 helps United to the Premier League title, League Cup, Club World Cup and Champions League final, which they lose 2-0 to Barcelona.

- Scores 118 goals in 291 appearances for United.

REAL MADRID CAREER

- Signed for 80 million pounds ($106.16 million) from Manchester United in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo was the world’s most expensive signing at the time.

- Nets 26 goals in 29 La Liga appearances in 2009-10 and seven in six Champions League outings but Real finish the season without any major silverware and coach Manuel Pellegrini is sacked and replaced by Ronaldo’s compatriot Jose Mourinho.

- Scores a Spanish record 40 goals in 34 games in 2010-11.

- Increases his best tally for a La Liga season to 46 goals in 38 games in 2011-12 but is surpassed by Barca forward Lionel Messi, who scores 50 in 37 games. Real win La Liga.

- Has a poor season by his standards in 2012-13 and Real fail to win major silverware, prompting Mourinho’s exit.

- Scores a single-season record 17 goals in the Champions League in 2013-14 as Real secure a 10th European title. Nets a penalty in the final in a 4-1 win over Atletico Madrid after extra time.

- Wins the Ballon d’Or award in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

- Scores the decisive spot kick in penalty shootout against Atletico to give Real their 11th Champions League title in 2016.

- Becomes first player in Champions League history to score 100 goals as he scores a hat-trick in the quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich in April 2017.

- Scores two goals against Juventus en route to their 12th Champions League victory at Cardiff. Becomes the first player to score in three finals.

- Ends season with 42 goals in all competitions to help Real secure their third league and European cup double, a first since 1957/58.

- Claims fifth Ballon d’or in December 2017. Joins Lionel Messi as the only players to have won it five times.

- Becomes first player to win five Champions League titles after Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev. He won four with Real and one with Manchester United.

- Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals in nine seasons, winning 16 trophies.

PORTUGAL

- Makes Portugal debut in 1-0 friendly win over Kazakhstan in August 2003

- Helps hosts Portugal to runners-up spot at the 2004 European championship.

- Portugal are eliminated from the 2010 World Cup by Spain in the last 16 and Ronaldo spits at a television cameraman as he walks off the pitch.

- Helps Portugal to the Euro 2012 semi-finals, where they are again knocked out by Spain, this time on penalties. Ronaldo does not get to take a spot kick due to misses by his team mates.

- Portugal go out in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup with Ronaldo clearly struggling with injury.

- In March 2014 overtakes Pauleta’s tally of 47 goals to become Portugal’s record scorer.

- In 2016, helps Portugal win their first European title as they beat France 1-0 in the final.

- Scores 15 goals in World Cup qualifiers as Portugal finish ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.

- Scores hat-trick in their opening World Cup game against Spain, including an 88th minute free kick to draw 3-3.

- Nets 85th international goal against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time top international goalscorer. Only Iran’s Ali Daei with 109 goals has scored more.