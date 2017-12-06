FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Kuwait's international ban lifted after more than two years
Sections
Featured
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Politics
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Technology
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 6, 2017 / 12:17 PM / in 20 minutes

Soccer: Kuwait's international ban lifted after more than two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Kuwait can return to international football following an absence of more than two years after FIFA lifted a ban on the country’s football association on Wednesday.

Kuwait was suspended in October 2015 over a government bill which the global soccer body said interfered in the independence of the country’s FA and fell foul of the FIFA statutes.

FIFA said in a statement that the lifting of the ban followed official confirmation “that the Kuwait Parliament has adopted a new Sports Law of Kuwait, which replaces all the previous ones and has been amended in order to be fully compliant with the FIFA Statutes and requirements.”

The lifting of the ban means Kuwait’s national teams and clubs can take part in international competition again and it again becomes eligible for FIFA grants.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.