Soccer: Solari honored and sad at Libertadores move to Madrid

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 24, 2018 General view of River Plate's fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari said the violence that led to South America’s Copa Libertadores final second leg being moved to the their Santiago Bernabeu stadium had “broken a lot of hearts” and set a terrible example for children.

South America’s football confederation (CONMEBOL) announced on Thursday that the match between River Plate and Boca Juniors would take place in the Spanish capital on Sunday Dec. 9.

The bitter rivals drew 2-2 in the first leg of South America’s equivalent of the Champions League final but the second match at River’s Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires was postponed after River fans attacked Boca’s team bus, injuring some players.

“There are contradictory sensations. It’s an honor for Madrid to host the final and Argentine football’s Clasico,” former Argentina international Solari told reporters Friday.

“I hope that a stadium with our history will help to put an end to such a complicated final.

“I can’t help but refer to the reasons this game has been brought here, that it has to be played an ocean away has broken a lot of hearts and it is a terrible example for children.

“That a small part of our society ends up ruining everything and nothing works is such a pity.”

CONMEBOL rejected an appeal by Boca to be awarded the match without playing the second leg due to the violence.

Supporters will be given an equal allocation of tickets for the game at the Bernabeu and Spanish newspaper El Pais said the police are “working against the clock” to prepare security for the match.