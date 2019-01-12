Maradona admitted to Argentine hospital for scheduled surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ascenso MX - Final Second Leg- San Luis v Dorados - Alfonso Lastras Stadium, San Luis Potosi, Mexico - December 2, 2018 Dorados coach Diego Maradona arrives at Alfonso Lastras stadium REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Diego Maradona was admitted to a clinic in Buenos Aires on Saturday to undergo a scheduled procedure due to stomach bleeding, a source close to the former Argentine soccer player told Reuters.

Maradona, 58, was diagnosed with a health problem in early January during routine exams performed at the same hospital in the town of Olivos. He was preparing to travel to Mexico to take over the technical management of the Dorados de Sinaloa soccer club.

“It is bleeding due to a hernia. It is not complicated at all,” the source told Reuters, adding: “With this, he hopes to solve some of the inconveniences that he usually has.”