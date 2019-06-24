Ibrahimovic, Rooney highlight MLS All-Star roster

Forwards Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Vela anchor the 26-man roster announced Monday for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 22, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) stands on the field prior to the game against FC Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The lineup for the July 31 contest in Orlando against 10-time La Liga champions Atletico de Madrid includes 12 previous MLS All-Stars and 14 first-time selections from 14 different countries.

In addition to the MLS All-Star Fan XI selections announced on Friday, the roster includes 13 players selected by All-Star coach James O’Connor of Orlando City SC and two commissioner’s picks.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber selected 19-year-old Paxton Pomykal, an FC Dallas academy product, and record-setting Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando, 40, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Atlanta United has the most selections with five All-Stars, while Los Angeles FC has four.

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake* (Philadelphia Union), Brad Guzan^ (Atlanta United), Nick Rimando# (Real Salt Lake).

Defenders: Matt Hedges* (FC Dallas), Kemar Lawrence* (New York Red Bulls), Romain Metanire* (Minnesota United FC), Leandro Gonzalez Pírez^ (Atlanta United), Bastian Schweinsteiger* (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman^ (Los Angeles FC), Graham Zusi^ (Sporting Kansas City).

Midfielders: Ezequiel Barco^ (Atlanta United), Diego Chara* (Portland Timbers), Jonathan dos Santos^ (LA Galaxy), Mark-Anthony Kaye* (Los Angeles FC), Nicolas Lodeiro* (Seattle Sounders FC), Gonzalo Martinez^ (Atlanta United), Maxi Moralez* (NYCFC), Nani^ (Orlando City SC), Paxton Pomykal# (FC Dallas), Alejandro Pozuelo* (Toronto FC), Diego Rossi* (Los Angeles FC).

Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimovic^ (LA Galaxy), Josef Martinez* (Atlanta United), Wayne Rooney^ (D.C. United), Chris Wondolowski* (San Jose Earthquakes), Carlos Vela^ (Los Angeles FC).

^Fan XI selection

*James O’Connor selection

#Commissioner Don Garber selection

—Field Level Media