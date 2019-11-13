Chicago Fire trade McCarty to expansion Nashville

FILE PHOTO: Oct 6, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Chicago Fire midfielder Dax McCarty (6) walks out onto the field as he escorts a kid prior to the game against the Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Fire traded veteran midfielder Dax McCarty to Nashville SC on Tuesday, receiving $100,000 and a draft pick from the expansion side in return.

The Fire will receive $50,000 in general allocation money and $50,000 in targeted allocation money plus a second-round pick in the 2021 draft.

McCarty gives Nashville an experienced leader to build around heading into its inaugural MLS campaign in 2020.

“Dax is a proven leader and winner and has done so in every club he’s been in throughout his career. He embodies the character and values of what our club will be on and off the field,” Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a statement.

The 32-year-old is a two-time All-Star with 20 goals and 58 assists in 361 MLS contests with FC Dallas (2006-10), D.C. United (2011), New York Red Bulls (2011-16) and Chicago (2017-19).

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Nashville SC for the club’s inaugural MLS season and beyond,” McCarty said. “The buzz around the club is easy to feel and see. The opportunity and challenge of building something special from the beginning will be a unique experience that I feel privileged to be a part of. I can’t wait to get to Nashville and start preparing for the 2020 season.”

McCarty made the MLS Best XI in 2015 and helped the Red Bulls win the Supporters’ Shield in 2013 and 2015.

